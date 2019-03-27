LYNNWOOD, Wash. — You need to be tough to on the high school girl’s wrestling team, and Emily Wood is just that. Her mantra consists of two simple words: No quitting.

"I just like the adrenaline rush when I wrestle, and the feeling of accomplishment,” said Hood.

Hood has been on the Edmonds-Woodway High School wrestling team for three years. Around Christmas her teammates noticed she didn’t look right. Hood thought it was just a concussion, but a visit to Seattle Children's betrayed something much worse.

Doctors found an inoperable tumor on Hood’s brain stem and she began radiation treatments immediately. Her family is looking into every treatment option available, some of them as far away as New York.

"When we got the news, right away Emily grabbed her mom and told her it's in God's hands. She's really the strongest one out of all of us,” said Mark Hood, Emily’s dad.

The community has been very supportive since the diagnosis on February 20. A busload of classmates even showed up at her doorstep singing songs of encouragement. The family thought the support couldn't get any better, but one day Hood got a call.

"I don't know if I was more scared or excited," Hood giggled. "My phone said that Helen Maroulis was trying to Facetime me. I was totally freaking out."

Through the help of a few calls from Hood’s coach, U.S. Olympic wrestler Helen Maroulis was on the phone. Maroulis claimed the first wrestling gold for the U.S. women in the 2016 Rio Games.

Maroulis called to offer her encouragement, but also offered to host a free wrestling clinic fundraiser for the family.

The fundraiser will take place on April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at Edmonds-Woodway High School. All the donations will go toward helping the Hood family with their growing expenses.

Courtesy family

"I'm extremely excited! I might not be able to wrestle with her, which is kind of a disappointment, but I'll just watch her," said Hood.

Wrestling has given Hood a physical and mental toughness that she believes will help her beat her brain tumor.

"I'm not gonna stop fighting. It's not really an option,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with expenses. Click here to donate.