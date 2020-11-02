SEATTLE — The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is suing King County and the county executive for prohibiting officials at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using Boeing Field.

The suit claims that the county and County Executive Dow Constantine created an executive order that bans ICE from using Boeing Field as a terminal for flights to remove individuals from the USA or to transport immigration detainees within the country.

According to the DOJ, that executive order ensures that "all future leases, operating permits, and other authorizations for commercial activity at King County International Airport contain a prohibition against providing aeronautical or non-aeronautical services to enterprises engaged in the business of deporting immigration detainees (except for federal government aircraft), to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law.”

ICE said it has been forced to relocate its flights to Yakima, creating "significant operational difficulties and additional costs."

The company that provided fueling and aircraft maintenance to ICE's contractors at Boeing Field could no longer service the flights under the executive order.

The lawsuit says the executive order is unlawful because it obstructs federal actions and duties.

“It is no surprise that Trump and Barr are bullying King County for being a welcoming community that respects the rights of all people. Our ordinances rightly require that King County facilitate immigration enforcement directives only when accompanied by a valid court order. Mass deportations raise deeply troubling human rights concerns, including separation of families, racial disproportionality in policing, and constitutional issues of due process," said Constantine in part, in a statement.

Constantine ended his statement with "we look forward to our day in court."