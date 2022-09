The USCG said there are 8 adults and one child on board the vessel that reportedly crashed into Mutiny Bay.

The U.S. Coast Guard said crews have responded to a report of a float plane that has crashed in Mutiny Bay west of Whidbey Island on Sunday.

The USCG has said eight adults and one child were aboard the aircraft.

Everett Fire's Marine unit said it was also assisting the Coast Guard in the rescue.