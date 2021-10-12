US border reopening to vaccinated Canadians in early November after 19 months

It's welcome news for the town of Point Roberts, Wash., which is cut off from the rest of the state and has been struggling to survive without Canadian tourism.

SEATTLE — The United States side of the Canadian border will reopen to Canadians who are vaccinated against COVID-19 in early November, according to Washington State Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), after the Biden administration told senior members of Congress on Tuesday.

The new border rules, which are expected to be officially announced Wednesday, apply to all U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico. The rules will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country. By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes after a 19-month freeze, which has devastated the economies of border towns that rely on tourism to stay afloat, such as Point Roberts in Washington state.

The small American exclave is surrounded by water on three sides and is 50 miles from the nearest U.S. city of Bellingham. It can only be accessed by land via Canada and two international border crossings.

"With the third busiest crossing on the Canada border, the State of Washington’s economy suffers when Canadians are unable to travel to the United States. This announcement will provide great relief to those waiting to see friends and loved ones from Canada, and to businesses in Point Roberts and other northern cities and towns hurting due to the decline in Canadian tourism," said Cantwell in a statement.

Leaders in Point Roberts have said the town has a slim chance of surviving without the border reopening, sooner rather than later.

Several Washington state lawmakers have tried to get an exemption for Point Roberts over the last several months, but nothing has come through.

In a statement Tuesday, Washington State Sen. Patty Murray praised the decision to reopen the border but said she is frustrated that an exemption hasn't been given to Point Roberts, which will still have to wait weeks for the border to officially reopen.

“This is great news for our border communities here in Washington state, especially for the people of Point Roberts who are almost entirely dependent on cross-border travel to sustain their local economy. After pushing for movement on this front for months, I’m glad to finally see the safe reopening of the US-Canada border," said Murray in a statement.

“However, I am still frustrated that—in all this time—a border exemption was not provided for Point Roberts. In fact, the next few weeks leading up to the reopening of the northern border will continue to be a challenge for this community. While there is light at the end of the tunnel, it’s clear that after months of economic calamity more must be done to make this community whole—and I will do everything in my power to support Point Roberts.”