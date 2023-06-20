Nick Brown, US Attorney for western Washington, to resign

SEATTLE — The Western District of Washington will have a new United States Attorney leading it, as Nick Brown announced his resignation on Tuesday.
Brown's resignation, effective Wednesday, comes less than two years after he was sworn in as the U.S. Attorney in October 2021.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as U.S. Attorney for Western Washington, and humbled to have been selected by President Biden to serve in this important role," Brown said in a statement. "Building safe and healthy communities is one of the most important challenges we face as a state. Leading the federal partners who work to keep our communities safe and learning from our community partners has reinforced for me the need to tackle these difficult challenges head on. I hope to return to public service in the future, but I know that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue its excellent work under the career attorneys and professional staff who assisted me during my time in office. I would like to thank each of them for entrusting me to lead this incredible team.”
Brown did not indicate what his next role would be in the announcement.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman will serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney, the release said. Gorman previously served as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington after Brian T. Moran resigned in February 2021.
