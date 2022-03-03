Unvaccinated law enforcement helping fill vacancies in Brier Police Department

Comments from the Brier Police Chief about interviewing candidates fired from other departments because of vaccine mandates is sparking debate.

BRIER, Wash. — The City of Brier is seeing more people apply for it's police department because it doesn't have a vaccine mandate.

Comments made at a city council meeting have sparked debate over whether the city should be considering one.

"I have a King County Deputy that is in the [hiring] process right now. He got let go for the vaccine mandate," said Brier Police Chief Nick Almquist during the February 22 Brier City Council Meeting, "That was the same for the lieutenant position, he was let go for the mandate."

Brier, a city of just 7,000 people, has been struggling to fill its six-person police force. It recently hired Nick Almquist as the city's police chief. Almquist is looking to fill three positions, which is half the department.

Mayor Dale Kaemingk said residents are adamant the city have its own force. Right now it's relying on the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office for assistance.

"Because having our own Briar Police Department is so important. I felt that was a really great thing for him to work on and he has brought some really strong candidates. So we're excited about that," said Kaemingk.

Kaemingk believes the new chief is interviewing four candidates. At least three of the candidates Almquist mentioned during the February 22 council were fired from their previous jobs because of the vaccine mandate.

During the meeting councilmember, Martin Krienke voiced his concerns about hiring unvaccinated officers. Councilmember Valerie Roman said it could become a problem if there's an outbreak within the department. Councilmembers also discussed whether there would be an issue with public perception.

The comments and discussion led to debates on community pages from residents about whether the county should issue a mandate. Kaemingk said he isn't aware of any future action to formally consider a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

He argues he's not aware of any law enforcement department in Snohomish County requiring the vaccine.

"So we're looking for applicants, and basically competing with other cities," said Kaemingk. "We're considering applicants whether they're vaccinated or not."

In a letter to the city, the mayor said he's received the vaccine and encourages others to get vaccinated. He added the COVID-19 cases in Snohomish County are declining and that the CDC has relaxed its indoor masking recommendation.