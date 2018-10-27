A new generation of weather satellites was the first to see lightning from space as it happens. In the coming weeks, those satellites will be looking south to a place that sees the most severe thunder and lightning storms in the world.

The Pampas, the plains that extend from the mountains of Argentina, will serve as a laboratory to study those thunderstorms.

The research project called RELAMPAGO-CACTI involves 150 scientists from the University of Washington, Colorado State, and weather researchers from Argentina and other South American countries. Universities from Illinois, Utah, Pennsylvania, and Alabama in the U.S. will also take part.

The focus of the project is to study how the storms form where the lowlands of Argentina’s Pampas intersect with the mountains to the west. The research will focus on what initiates these quickly developing severe storms known for lots of hail, but less for generation of tornados.

“If we go to the place with the most extreme storms, we can understand the conditions conducive to producing that extreme weather,” said Angela Rowe, an atmospheric research scientist from the University of Washington.

A team of UW researchers is joining the project. The results of which are expected to lead to a better understanding of rapidly developing storms in similar locations around the world, including the U.S.

“In Argentina, those processes occur over a very small area. We're able to look at the entire life cycle of these storms. From when they first grow to produce severe weather, to continue to last throughout the night. That allows us to look at the continuous evolution of these storms in a way that we can't do in the U.S.,” Rowe explained.

Rowe, who received her Ph.D. from Colorado State, says the research may help better understand strong storms that not only develop where the Rocky Mountains meet the flatlands to the east, but could also help in our understanding where Washington’s Cascades develop storms that then move onto the plains to the east.

NASA and the Department of Energy and the National Center for Atmospheric Research are also involved in the project.

Funding is provided by the National Science Foundation, U.S. Department of Energy, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NASA, and federal and provincial agencies from South America.

