Tucked away in the University of Washington's west campus sits a new food pantry for college students. The permanent pantry is an expansion of a monthly "pop-up" providing fresh groceries to students that do not get enough food.

Volunteers will open the pantry four times each week in Poplar Hall, located at 1302 NE Campus Pkwy.

The university says affordability prevents as many as 25 percent of college students from getting enough food, a primary reason for the start of its "Any Hungry Husky" program back in 2016.

"Food insecurity negatively affects physical, mental and emotional health, making it difficult for people to perform well at school and work," the university said in a description of its program.

Any Hungry Husky supported 100 students in 2016 when it first got off the ground, according to the UW. Then, during the 2017-2018 academic year, more than 700 students visited the food bank.

The pantry replicates a fully-stocked store with non-perishable goods and some fresh foods. Students grab a handbasket when they enter and get to pick and choose whatever items they need.

“Consistent access to ample, nutritious food is a critical component of our students’ overall health and wellness, but this can quickly become out of reach for those confronting numerous financial pressures. The pantry meets an urgent need for many, especially students, and is key to long-term success in the classroom and beyond,” said Denzil J. Suite, vice president for Student Life.

Students with a Husky ID can access the food pantry in Poplar Hall at these times:

Tuesdays 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesdays 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Thursdays 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., 3:30 – 6 p.m.

Fridays 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

