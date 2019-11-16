SEATTLE — Unionized nurses and other healthcare workers at Swedish-Providence voted to authorize a strike if Providence did not come back to the bargaining table with fair contract proposals.

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW, the union representing 15,000 Washington State healthcare workers, authorized the strike.

Healthcare workers said that while they voted to authorize a strike, their end goal is a fair contract, which they hope to achieve through continued talks.

Caregivers at Swedish and other Providence-owned hospitals claim management has committed multiple unfair labor practices like firing workers for union activity and failing to provide information necessary for bargaining.

Union members also claim that Providence is focused more on profits than on patient care.

Martha Galvez, a nurse in the Birth Center at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Said, “When corporations take over community hospitals, they prioritize the bottom line over the people in the community – nurses and patients. That’s what Providence is doing in the Tri-Cities and communities across Washington. That’s just wrong.”

Unionized workers at Swedish-Providence join nurses and healthcare workers from Providence-owned Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital in Spokane, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, Centralia Hospital, Regional Medical Center in Everett and St. Peter Hospital in Olympia in voting to authorize a strike.

In a statement, Swedish said:

“We are disappointed that SEIU 1199NW is using a strike authorization vote to exert pressure on Swedish in the bargaining process. A strike would not only represent a step backwards in our negotiations but could prove disruptive to patients who count on us for their care.”

“Swedish has put a strong set of proposals on the table, including a new round of improvements on wages and benefits. We want to continue to bargain in good faith and to keep the federal mediators engaged to move the negotiations forward. We are serious about reaching an agreement through bargaining and hope SEIU 1199NW shares our commitment to find solutions that work."

SEIU Healthcare 1199NW’s collective bargaining agreement with Swedish Medical Center expired on June 30, 2019 and was extended through the end of July.

Bargaining has been ongoing since April and workers picketed in August.