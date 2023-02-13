Ukrainian refugee finds family on Meridian High School basketball team

16-year-old Ruslan Berzhatiy was forced to flee Ukraine with his family, but a new group is making Bellingham feel like home: the junior varsity basketball team.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As he shoots baskets with classmates at Bellingham's Meridian High School, Ruslan Berzhatiy understands life is no mere game.

At just 16 years old he has experienced more than most people can imagine.

"You hear sirens and bombs," he said through an interpreter. "It's lawless. Daily life is very difficult in Ukraine."

A church group helped Ruslan, his parents and his younger brother escape Ukraine for Bellingham.

It was a tough transition -- learning a new language, culture and way of life --but it has been made much easier thanks to a group of guys who took him in and called him a friend.

Ruslan joined the junior varsity basketball squad and fit right in.

"Basketball became my second family. After a couple of practices I already had a lot of friends," Ruslan said. "I'm very happy to be part of the team."

Basketball has become its own language for Ruslan.

When words fail his jump shot does the talking.

"Sport is something that brings people together. It doesn't matter the language, it doesn't matter the race. I was lost at first and when I started to play basketball I was part of the team and it helped. It helps keep me from constantly thinking about what is happening over there. Basketball helps put my mind at ease," he said.

Ruslan longs for home but realizes that's simply not possible right now, or maybe ever.

"The most difficult part is understanding that there is no way back to my old life," he said.

An outgoing young man with an easy smile, Ruslan has had a positive impact on his teammates, according to coach Shane Stacy.

"For him to go to school every day, go to practice, work hard and keep his head up and stay positive, it's so inspiring to see that," said Stacy. "It helps us all realize there are much bigger things going on in the world."

For now, Ruslan focuses on what he can control: working on his game, thinking about college, and making the most of the shot that he's been given.