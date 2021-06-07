U-Haul explodes in Edmonds causing significant property damage

EDMONDS, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a U-Haul exploded in Edmonds Tuesday morning.
The Edmonds Police Department and South County Fire responded to the scene near 6th Avenue N and Glen Street.
The initial investigation revealed that the explosion was caused by propane tanks being left in the vehicle. Edmonds police said that this leads detectives to believe the explosion was accidental.
Officers said that there was significant property damage but no injuries as a result of the blast.
The fire marshall is also assisting with the investigation.