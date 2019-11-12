Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 on tips for gearing up for ski season.

Uber is expanding its Uber Ski rideshare program this month to 23 different markets in the United States, including Seattle and Portland.

Uber Ski allows riders to select a vehicle with extra space or one with a ski and snowboard rack so snow enthusiasts have room for all of their winter gear.

Uber riders can access the new Uber Ski feature starting Dec. 17 through April 2020, according to Uber.

The service will come with an additional surcharge, which is presented to riders as they request the ride so there are no surprise charges.

Uber Ski will be available in Anchorage, Boise, Boston, Colorado Springs, Denver, Eastern Washington, Flagstaff, Fort Collins, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Lehigh Valley, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New Hampshire, Portland (Oregon and Maine), the Colorado Rockies, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Upstate New York, Vermont, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Worcester, and Wyoming.

It appears the new service will be available just in time, as Washington ski resorts could pick up to four feet of snow this week due to a winter storm moving in.

If you're a beginner to skiing or snowboarding, brace yourself for the price tag of the gear, but don't let it stop you from enjoying the slopes.

Here are some tips from Tracy Gibbons of Ski PNW on gear essentials and how to save a little at the cash register:

Don't skimp on waterproof pants. Expect to pay around $150 for pants and another $300 for a jacket.

Wear a helmet -- no exceptions

You'll need boots, too. With all that, you're looking at probably around $700.

If you're outfitting the entire family, things can get expensive fast. But you can save by getting used gear, especially for children who will grow out of their boots or pants within a season.

Wonderland Gear Exchange is a consignment shop in Ballard that offers a variety of used gear for the winter season. Customers can buy and sell used outdoors equipment, everything from hiking, biking, skiing, camping and more.

