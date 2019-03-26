Editor’s note: The video above was originally published in October 2018.

Uber and Lyft are resisting a tax on their services under consideration in the Seattle mayor’s office, claiming the cost would ultimately be passed on to riders and drivers.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s team drafted a proposal last August for a new tax on ride-hailing companies, according to public records obtained by The Seattle Times.

RELATED: Uber plans to lobby for congestion pricing in Seattle

Details on the tax are scant but the documents suggest that the funds raised could go toward public transit or affordable housing. Mark Prentice, a spokesperson for the mayor, said they are “exploring a fee or tax to manage the impact of ride-sharing companies on our downtown” but noted, “no decisions – including on specific policy design – have been made.”

Read more on GeekWire.com.