The two ride-hailing giants provided more than 91,000 rides in the Seattle area on an average day in the second quarter of this year.

The Seattle Times reports Uber and Lyft are on pace to provide more than 31 million trips this year in the area.

The numbers come from the companies' ridership reports filed with the city of Seattle and recently made publicly available for the first time.

In comparison, taxis in Seattle provided about 5.2 million trips at their peak in 2012, before ride-hailing services arrived in the city.

Trips on Uber and Lyft were heavily concentrated in the city's densest neighborhoods like downtown, Belltown, South Lake Union and Capitol Hill, where nearly 40,000 rides were recorded each day.

