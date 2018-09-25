A military family is pleading for the return of their belongings after someone stole a U-Haul from their hotel parking lot in Lacey, Washington.

Army Specialist Joshua Craft, his wife Jaimee, and 1-year-old son Henry arrived from Georgia last Thursday. They have been staying at the Lacey Days Inn waiting for the keys to their new rental home.

Inside the moving truck was their washer and dryer, baby's crib, clothes, and toys. While insurance will replace most of the items, Jaimee Craft said World War II memorabilia from her grandfather cannot be replaced.

The 20-foot U-Haul truck had Arizona plates AE48684. Anyone with information about the truck should call Lacey Police.

© 2018 KING