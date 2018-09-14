Two teams from Western Washington are being sent to help with the rescue effort in response to Hurricane Florence.

The state's Emergency Management Division sent nine people to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence made landfall.

Four people from the Washington State Department of Corrections, two from the City of Lakewood, and one from both West Pierce Fire and Graham Fire are headed out, along with a public information officer.

The nine head out as crews from the Carolinas respond to the devastation of the hurricane that brought 90 mph winds and a storm surge early Friday. The hurricane has ripped apart buildings and knocked power out to at least 500,000 homes and businesses. Hundreds have required rescue.

Forecasters said the onslaught could last for hours because the hurricane was creeping along and drawing energy from the ocean.

If you'd lke to help the victims of the hurricane, there are several options that can be found here.

