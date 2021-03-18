Two pipe bombs found at Bellevue recycling station

Crews with Bellevue's bomb squad "neutralized" two homemade pipe bombs that were found by workers at the Factoria Recyling & Transfer Station.

Two pipe bombs have been "neutralized" after they were discovered at a Bellevue recycling station Wednesday afternoon.

Bellevue police responded shortly after 3 p.m. to the Factoria Recycling & Transfer Station located at 13800 Southeast Street. Workers found the two pipe bombs and called police. The station was evacuated while officers investigated.

Police said the devices were homemade. Crews with the bomb squad responded and "neutralized" the two pipe bombs.

It's unclear as of Wednesday evening if someone intentionally placed the pipe bombs at the recycling station, or if they were thrown out with someone's trash.