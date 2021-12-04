Two people survive plane crash south of Blakely Island

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office confirmed two people were able to escape the plane and make it to shore.

BLAKELY ISLAND, Wash. — Two people survived a plane crash off of Blakely Island Sunday, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office first heard reports of a downed plane in the water around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. San Juan Fire, emergency medical services and the United States Coast Guard also responded to the incident.

Two people were inside the plane when it went down. They were able to exit and make it to shore, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's office, Orcas Fire and emergency medical services stayed on the scene to assist with a possible hazardous fuel spill resulting from the crash.