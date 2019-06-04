A downed power pole trapped two people in a vehicle near Tukwila and knocked out power across south and West Seattle Friday afternoon. Several other power poles also came crashing down, but did not strike any other people or vehicles.

Emergency crews worked to safely extricate the two people in an SUV once the lines were deactivated.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Seattle City Light reported 16,480 customers without power across parts of south and West Seattle. As of 5:45 p.m., most of the power had been restored.

Both directions of East Marginal Way S. are closed between 16th Ave. S. and S. Norfolk St. for the investigation and clean-up.

It's unclear what caused the pole to come crashing down on the SUV near the Museum of Flight. Several poles and wires on down are covering the roadway.

The Seattle Department of Transportation expects a lengthy closure as crews respond to the downed power lines.

