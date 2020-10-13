Two people found dead in Bremerton home

"Signs of violence" were present in the home on High Avenue where a man and a woman were found dead on Monday.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Two people were found dead in a Bremerton home Monday morning after police were asked to check on a woman who lived there.

Bremerton police said there were "signs of violence" and asked the public for video that might show someone coming or going from the home at 617 High Ave.

According to Bremerton police, officers were sent to the home around 11 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who failed to report for work and had not been heard from in days.

Officers knocked on the door, and spoke to neighbors, then spotted a body on the floor inside of the house through the blinds in the front door window.

Once inside, the officers found an adult male and female, deceased. An autopsy of both decedents is expected in the next few days to aid in determining the causes of death.

There is no known danger to the public