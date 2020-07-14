2 Bothell police officers shot during pursuit

The Bothell Fire Department said "two officers are down" following a pursuit on Monday night.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Two officers with the Bothell Police Department have been injured after a pursuit with a suspect on Monday night, according to the Bothell Fire Department.

In a Tweet, Bothell fire said "two officers are down." It's unknown what the circumstances were that led up to the pursuit and shooting.

At least one of them was shot. That officer was rushed to Harborview Medical Center and is in "satisfactory" condition, according to Bothell Fire Department spokesperson Nicole Strachila.

No word on the condition of the other officer.

This is a developing story.