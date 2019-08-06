SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Fire crews worked overnight to get a handle on a large house fire in Snoqualmie that injured to two firefighters. The fire burned so hot and so fast that it took more than 40 firefighters from a half dozen departments to knock it down.

Daylight reveals what the roaring house fire left behind.

"It was just a gorgeous house I'm sure they're just going to be -- cannot believe this," said neighbor Gary Kurr. "Goodness gracious the whole garage went too."

The two story home in Snoqualmie off Fairway Place SE is still standing but the wood is charred and the progress made on the construction is gone.

"They were in the state of rebuilding and to see this is unbelievable, just unbelievable," Kurr said, referring to the property’s owner.

Two firefighters were injured in the fight. Both were treated and released. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and saving the houses on either side.

"The fire crew must have gotten on it pretty quick," Kurr said.

Making matters more complicated the City of Snoqualmie said crews had a problem connecting to one of the hydrants, an issue they say has since been resolved. The good news is the family who owns the house wasn’t home at the time of the fire. This family, however, has unfortunately been through this before.

According to a City of Snoqualmie spokesperson, this is the second fire on this property in less than a year. The fire department said there was a fire here in August and investigators determined that the cause was accidental.

As for last night fire, investigators don’t know what caused it. We also don’t know if the family plans to rebuild once again.