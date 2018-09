Two men died when their experimental, home-built plane crashed on Friday.

The crash occurred in a logging area in the hills above the South Sound Speedway, according to West Thurston Fire.

According to Allen Kenitzer with the FAA, the aircraft was an experimental single-engine HXA Beelzebub Airplane with an open cockpit.

The men were approximately 20 to 30 years old, according to West Thurston Fire.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

Check back for updates.

© 2018 KING