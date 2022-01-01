2 deadly shootings reported within roughly 18 hours in western Pierce County

The two shootings happened on Friday and Saturday in the Spanaway-Parkland area.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the two deadly shootings in the Spanaway-Parkland area that happened just 18 hours apart.

The second was reported just after 5 a.m. Saturday near Wheeler Street S. and Ainsworth Avenue S.

Deputies responded to a shooting and found a male deceased in the backseat of a vehicle on arrival.

Homicide investigation underway in Parkland this morning. At 5:21 am we were called to a shooting at Wheeler St S and Ainsworth Ave S. A male victim was found deceased in a vehicle. The suspect has not been located at this time. pic.twitter.com/cihGWZDrG8 — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 1, 2022

Deputies canvassed the area, but the suspect was not found.

Investigators have been able to identify the victim, whose name and age will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Investigators are towing the vehicle and while awaiting a search warrant.

The first shooting occurred just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 2100 block of 41st Avenue East in Spanaway.

A resident heard his son arguing with the victim shortly before shots were fired. The resident called 911, and deputies found the victim’s body in the driveway of the home.

The son fled and is still being sought by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.