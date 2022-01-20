Two dead after being hit by suspected DUI driver on SR 9 in Arlington

Arlington police said the driver of the vehicle is in custody for suspicion of DUI.

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Two individuals died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on State Route 9 near 204th Street NE in Arlington.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and is blocking both southbound and northbound lanes, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Officers and medics with the North County Fire and EMS responded to scene after receiving reports of a crash involving two adult pedestrians, according to the Arlington Police Department (APD).

The two adults sustained life-threatening injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male from Stanwood, stayed at the scene and is in custody. APD is processing him for suspicion of DUI.

The Washington State Patrol, APD and Snohomish County Sheriff's Office are on scene investigating.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash who has not talked to police is urged to call APD at 360-403-3400.

WSDOT said SR 9 was still closed from East Highland Drive to Eaglefield Drive and would likely remain closed for several more hours as of 6:37 a.m. Drivers should prepare for alternate routes.