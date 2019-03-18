A serious crash between a school bus and one passenger vehicle sent two people to the hospital with critical injuries. Kids on the bus received minor injuries.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash in Covington at the 16500 block of Covington Sawyer Road.

Officers captured three people that fled the scene following the crash, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. The road will be closed until officers conclude their investigation.

It is not clear how many kids were on the bus at the time of the crash or how many sustained injuries, but the sheriff's office and Puget Sound Fire both report their injuries were minor.

Puget Sound Fire tweeted a photo of a bus following a serious crash in Covington.

Puget Sound Fire

This story is developing, check back for updates.