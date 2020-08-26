Two children in toy car hit by suspected DUI driver in Kent

A 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy playing in a toy car were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center after deputies say an impaired driver struck them.

Two children playing outside their Kent home were struck by a driver suspected of being impaired.

A 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center. According to hospital officials, the girl is in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit. The boy's injuries are not considered life-threatening, but the hospital is still evaluating his condition.

The King County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday near 19800 SE 281st Street in Kent. Deputies said a 26-year-old man hit the children and dragged a battery-powered Barbie Jeep for a half-mile before he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Major Accident Response & Reconstruction (MARR) team is investigating.