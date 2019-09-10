Two men are under arrest for the murder of 16-year-old Juan Carlos Con Guzman, whose body was found in the Green River in September.

A 20-year-old man from Federal Way was arrested Tuesday and booked into King County Jail.

The search continued for a second suspect, who was located in a Federal Way parking lot on Wednesday. The suspect resisted arrested and drew a handgun from his waistband at officers.

Deputies fired a shot, but did not hit the suspect. The suspect dropped his gun and was taken into custody. The 28-year-old Federal Way man will be booked into the King County Jail when detectives are done interviewing him.

King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott said they are not looking for any other suspects in the teen's murder.

Con Guzman attended Mount Rainier High School. His father reported the teen missing on September 10.

Several hours later, the King County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit and Major Crimes Detectives responded to the 12700 block of SE Green Valley Road in Auburn where the teen was found dead in the Green River.

Con Guzman died of blunt and sharp force trauma, according to the King County Medical Examiner. The King County Sheriff's Office initiated an active homicide investigation.

Friends and family of Con Guzman honored him before his school's football game last month.

“My son was a very loved young man by his family, his school peers, and everyone that knew him. He was a great son, a great friend to others and was on the right pathway to graduate from High School,” Con Guzman’s father shared.

RELATED: 'A great young man:' Mount Rainier High School remembers 16-year-old classmate killed