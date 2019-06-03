Forty high school students from around the Pacific Northwest accepted into the Youth Preparedness Camp will get the opportunity to learn about and practice emergency preparedness this summer.

Earthquakes The Pacific Northwest is no stranger to emergency preparedness. For decades, the threat of "the big one" has loomed over the West Coast.

In November, a 7.0 earthquake and string of aftershocks struck Anchorage, Alaska. Shaking was felt as far away as Fairbanks, 350 miles from Anchorage.

In 2001, a 6.8 magnitude quake rocked Washington state; its epicenter in Nisqually, about 11 miles north of Olympia.

These events highlight the need for widespread education and preparedness, and that's exactly what FEMA plans to bestow upon the younger generation.

RELATED: Prepare to be on your own in a Pacific Northwest disaster

Although the camp will host students in Stanwood, Washington, applicants from Alaska, Oregon, Washington and Idaho are all eligible. FEMA says all travel expenses will be covered. It's a twist on a typical summer camp and will run Aug. 13-18.

At the conclusion of the six-day, five-night camp, teens will return home with a project to improve preparedness in their own communities.

Official response will most likely be delayed immediately following a major disaster, leaving communities to fend for themselves for some time. Emergency management officials at the camp plan to train and educate the high schoolers on how to safely assist if the national or local response is delayed or limited.

“Preparedness can be fun, engaging and hands-on, which is why we’re working to provide this valuable experience to our youth; they are 25 percent of our population and 100 percent of our future,” said FEMA Region 10 Administrator Michael O’Hare.

Interested students that meet the application requirements must submit the necessary materials by March 15, including answers to these questions: