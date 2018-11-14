Two turkeys in Normandy Park are helping feed the hungry this Thanksgiving — but not how you might think. The birds are part of a food drive to benefit Seattle's Union Gospel Mission.

The Krull family normally raises chickens but wound up with two baby turkeys this year. They created a pen for their birds, Tom and Jerry, with a sign out front that encourages passersby to "Give a can. Save a turkey. Feed the homeless."

Visitors who donate can vote if the turkeys should be dinner - or be pardoned. The family says they've had an outpouring of support for their idea, with 560 votes for the birds to be pardoned and 216 votes to be gobbled up.

They've collected hundreds of non-perishable goods to donate and even caught the attention of Normandy Park officials. Mayor Jonathan Chicquette plans to visit the turkey pen this Saturday at 11 a.m. to officially pardon the birds as Thanksgiving dinner.

Another surprise came when a man knocked on the Krull's door, requesting to take the turkeys after the food drive. The family was suspicious at first, but the man explained he wanted to relocate the turkeys to a sanctuary in Bellingham. The family agreed, if the man would match all of the donations from their food drive.

If you'd like to visit the turkeys and help the cause, the turkey pen is located at 200th and 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park.

