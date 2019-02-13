SEATTLE — Crews continue to prep work sites near the Alaskan Way Viaduct to prepare for demolition, which is expected to begin later this week.

The Washington State Department of Transportation had hoped to begin demolition work on Tuesday, but it was pushed back after over 20 inches of snow fell on the city over the last two weeks. Icy roads have made it difficult to get equipment to the work sites, and work could get pushed back again if inclement weather continues.

Demolition work will hopefully kick off over the next few days at the Columbia Street off-ramp, on the viaduct between Blanchard and Battery Streets, and on the viaduct between Pike and Virginia Streets.

Work on the Columbia Street off-ramp will begin on the east end along First Avenue. After the ramp is removed, Columbia Street can be turned into a two-way bus route into downtown.

On the actual viaduct, work is expected to begin at the now-closed Battery Street Tunnel and will move south. However, the Elliot Street on-ramp and the western side of the viaduct will be saved until the end so crews can use it as a ramp to the viaduct.

The portion of the viaduct between Pike and Virginia Streets near Pike Place Market will also be removed first to open up space for challenging sections near the railroad tracks.

As demolition continues, fencing will extend west along the Columbia Street off-ramp and south along the north end of the viaduct, according to WSDOT.

You can track demolition work on an interactive tracker from WSDOT that shows which sections are currently under construction and which ones are coming up next.

WSDOT

Crews hope to have those sections of the viaduct demolished by early March. The main section of the viaduct along the waterfront is slated to be completed by early June.

Once the work begins, watch demolition on our viaduct cam, which updates every five minutes. App users, click here.