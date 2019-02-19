There will be a new way to get to downtown Seattle from northbound State Route 99 for Tuesday morning’s commute.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) opened the new SR 99 off-ramp near the sports stadiums in time for drivers to use Tuesday morning.

This is the last exit for northbound drivers before heading into the Seattle tunnel.

The off-ramp leads to a new intersection at South Dearborn Street and Alaskan Way. Drivers will have the option to go straight and head to Alaskan Way and the waterfront or turn right to access downtown streets and SODO.

The ramp is the first in the world to be built with flexible metal and bendable concrete designed to sway with a strong earthquake and then return to its original shape, according to WSDOT.

WSDOT said the opening of the ramp would cause some bus routes to be adjusted. Click here to check King County Meto’s bus schedules.

The off-ramp was scheduled to open last week, but construction was delayed due to snow. The snow also delayed the demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct by three days.

The entire demolition of the viaduct is expected to take about six months, but WSDOT hopes to have the main portion of the viaduct down by June.

