SEATTLE — The northbound State Route 99 ramp from South Royal Brougham Way in Seattle will close January 4, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The closure, which is is one week earlier than WSDOT previously planned, will allow contractors more time for work that could have unexpected challenges, according to WSDOT. More time will hopefully keep workers on schedule to open the new SR 99 tunnel under downtown Seattle the week of February 4.

The ramp from Royal Broughman Way was where the tunnel's ramp were built and buried in 2014, and crews will need to unbury them.

The Royal Brougham Way ramp connects 12,500 vehicles daily, according to WSDOT.

The southbound SR 99 off-ramp to Atlantic Street was already scheduled to close on January 4.

The ramp closure leads up to an approximately three-week closure of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which is slated to begin the evening of January 11. It will be the longest-ever closure of the Viaduct as crews connect the on- and off-ramps to the tunnel.

Drivers are advised to make a plan now for the closure. Test out alternative routes, try out public transit, or talk with your employer about working a flexible schedule during the closure.

More Seattle tunnel coverage:

- SR 99 traffic projected to spike when tunnel opens in Seattle

- SR 99 tunnel toll rates will range from $1 to $2.25 in Seattle

- Seattle tunnel hits 'very important milestone' as state takes control

- 3-week Viaduct closure coming ahead of Seattle tunnel opening

- Seattle tunnel tested for full-scale emergency

- Seattle tunnel delays: Why the project is 3 years late

- How tunnel delay could impact Seattle's waterfront

© 2018 KING