Gov. Jay Inslee joined crews taking the first swings at the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

"The viaduct’s coming down. It’s going to be a good day,” Inslee said.

Inslee’s office posted a video showing him operating heavy machinery on the Columbia St. on-ramp at First Ave. where demolition began Friday afternoon.

“I just took the first chomp out of the viaduct. It was an honor to do that, and thanks to all the men and women who make this project possible,” Inslee said in the video.

The entire demolition of the viaduct is expected to take about six months, but the Washington State Department of Transportation hopes to have the main portion of the viaduct down by June.

Demolition of the double-deck highway was delayed three days due to winter storms that brought snow to the Seattle area.