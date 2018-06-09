The Tumwater School District is suing the Tumwater Education Association, according to union president Tim Voie.

"The district is using this injunction as a bullying tactic. I think they believe we'll back down. But the association isn't backing down. We're stepping up," Voie said Wednesday.

The Tumwater School District is trying to "force" striking teachers back to work, according to a newsletter emailed to KING 5 from Justin McKaughan, the Tumwater Education Association executive board member-at-large.

"They want to force us back to work without a contract," the newsletter states. "The District does not want to lower class sizes, offer student and staff safety, or provide us a competitive wage.

"They stalled until the zero hour through spring and summer. Now we know why."

The district claims the strike is illegal. That's true, according to a 2006 ruling from the Washington state attorney general, which states public employees have no legally-protected right to gon on strike. However, there are no penalties in the law to punish teachers or other public employees when they do choose to strike.

Districts and parents groups can file an injunction to force teachers back to school.

Tumwater teachers are among six unions on strike in Western Washington.

The ongoing teacher negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which allocated $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

Lawyers for the Tumwater School District and teachers union will appear in Thurston County Superior Court Friday morning as they argue whether or not the district can issue a preliminary injunction, according to the newsletter.

If the court orders teachers back to work, a general membership meeting will be held to determine a response.

