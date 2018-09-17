Teachers and the Tumwater School District - the last remaining district with teachers on strikes - said Sunday they have reached a tentative agreement.

"We have a Tentative Agreement!" The Tumwater Education Association posted on their Facebook page Sunday evening.

Members of the Tumwater Education Association are meeting at Tumwater High School at 8 a.m. Monday.

Students will begin school on Tuesday, September 18 for grades 1-12. Kindergarten meetings will be scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday and school will start on September 21. Preschool will begin Wednesday, September 19, the Tumwater School District posted on their website.

