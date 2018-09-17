Teachers in the Tumwater School District - the last remaining district with teachers on strike - said overwhelmingly approved a new two-year contract Monday morning.

"TEA members ratified a two-year contract with a 98 percent vote this morning. Congratulations, TEA members," The Tumwater Education Association posted on their Facebook page Monday morning.

Members of the Tumwater Education Association approved the contract during a meeting at Tumwater High School at 8 a.m.

Students will begin school on Tuesday, September 18 for grades 1-12. Kindergarten meetings will be scheduled for Tuesday-Thursday and school will start on September 21. Preschool will begin Wednesday, September 19, the Tumwater School District posted on their website.

