The Tumwater School District is headed to Thurston County Superior Court as it tries to get teachers off the picket line and back into the classroom.

Tumwater Education Association President Tim Voie will attend a hearing at 10 a.m. where he will defend himself and hundreds of educators as they continue to strike and delay the start of school.

The school district filed an injunction on Wednesday against the teachers union and Voie. The district argues the strike is interfering with the rights of students to attend school.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day of school.

"The district is using this injunction as a bullying tactic. I think they believe we'll back down. But the association isn't backing down. We're stepping up," Voie said Wednesday.

The Tumwater School District is trying to "force" striking teachers back to work, according to a newsletter from the Education Association.

"They want to force us back to work without a contract," the newsletter states. "The District does not want to lower class sizes, offer student and staff safety, or provide us a competitive wage.

"They stalled until the zero hour through spring and summer. Now we know why."

The district claims the strike is illegal. That's true, according to a 2006 ruling from the Washington state attorney general, which states public employees have no legally-protected right tn strike. Districts and parents groups can file an injunction to force teachers back to school. However, there are no penalties in the law to punish teachers or other public employees when they do choose to strike.

Tumwater teachers are among six unions on strike in Western Washington.

The ongoing teacher negotiations stem from the McCleary Decision, which allocated $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

If the court orders the Tumwater teachers back to work, a general membership meeting will be held to determine a response.

