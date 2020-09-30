Tumwater 5th graders miss their classroom, but district still watching COVID cases

A spokesperson said the district is watching rising COVID-19 cases for the county, and any plans to return to in-person instruction still needs to be worked out.

TUMWATER, Wash. — While some school districts move students back into classrooms, Tumwater classes will remain online for most students “for the time being,” a district spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the district is watching rising COVID-19 cases for the county, and any plans to return to in-person instruction still needs to be worked out with the teachers’ union.

Fifth-grade teacher Erin Gehrke said she is in no rush to go back to in-person classes.

“To be honest with you, I love it,” said Gehrke, who spends about an hour with her students in live Zoom calls four days a week.

She records about three hours of instruction for the students to watch on those days.

Gerhrke said it has made for longer workdays and she still needs to remind her students to unmute themselves during the live classes, but she said despite the distance learning, she feels like she is getting close with her students during live discussions and even recorded sessions.

“If they don’t understand something that I just said, rewind,” said Gehrke, “I’m taping myself all the time, so they’re with me all the time and they’re still seeing my personality… they feel connected to me.”

Fifth-grader Sabrina Hardin called this year a challenge “because we have to combine our normal life with school life at home,“ said Hardin.