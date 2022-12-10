Tumwater Canyon closes after avalanche

An avalanche caused a closure of Tumwater Canyon near Leavenworth on Saturday evening.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Tumwater Canyon near US Highway 2 closed late Saturday night due to an avalanche, Washington State Patrol announced.

US 2 was closed in both directions just after midnight Saturday morning due to avalanche danger, westbound at milepost 99 near Icicle Road and eastbound at milepost 84.75 near Coles Corner.

Detours are going through the Chumstick Highway, and there have been significant delays throughout the day as the area remains closed.

WSDOT is urging drivers not to park in the highway, and to be cautious as crews navigate through snowy conditions.

It is unclear when US 2 will reopen as of Saturday night.