WATCH LIVE: Fallen Tulalip officer Charlie Cortez honored at memorial service Tuesday

The public is invited to honor the life of fallen Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez during a procession and memorial service Tuesday.

EVERETT, Wash. — Fallen Tulalip Tribal Police Officer Charlie Cortez will be honored at a memorial service Tuesday afternoon.

Cortez, 29, was killed last November when his patrol boat was hit by a large wave and capsized while responding to a call. His body was never recovered.

A public memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena, located at 2000 Hewitt Avenue in Everett. KING will stream the memorial service in this story and on the KING 5 YouTube page.

A procession along Marine View Drive will begin at 11 a.m. The procession will travel along the Everett waterfront, then turn east on Hewitt and travel to Angel of the Winds Arena.

Anyone wishing to view the procession is encouraged to line the road along Marine View Drive north of the Navy station.

Gov. Jay Inslee directed all U.S. and Washington state flags at all state agency buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Cortez.