TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila teachers say they will go on strike starting Sept. 6 if no contract agreement is reached with the Tukwila School District.

Teachers are asking for improved contract language for special education teachers and compensation that “Keeps Tukwila schools competitive with surrounding districts,” according to a release from the Tukwila Education Association on Tuesday.

Educators gave their bargaining team the authority to call a strike and recommended a strike to start on Friday, Sept. 6 if no settlement is reached.

“Tukwila teachers and education support professionals just sent a strong, unified message that they are not going to accept anything less than what they and their students deserve,” TEA President Brian Seigel said. “The school board needs to invest in the great educators who shape and nurture Tukwila students every day. They should give educators and community members realistic spending projections, not worst-case scenarios as they presented last year.”

The TEA said they are ready to continue bargaining until a deal is done.

KING 5 reached out to the Tukwila School District for a response but have not yet heard back.

The TEA represents 281 teachers and education support professionals in the Tukwila School District.