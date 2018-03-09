Thousands of Washington students finished the week without starting school as bargaining continues in four Western Washington school districts.

The Tukwila Education Association reached an agreement with the district Friday night. Ratification may follow. Stay tuned for details about classes starting.

The following districts remain remain at odds with teachers: Centralia, Puyallup, Tumwater, and Tacoma.

Tacoma teacher contract talks will be on hold this weekend after the school district requested Friday that negotiations go through a neutral third party. Tacoma Public Schools said over the weekend parents will receive notification on whether schools will remain closed on Monday.

The third party, called a fact-finder, would hold hearings where Tacoma Public Schools and the Tacoma Education Association present their positions. The fact-finder would issue a non-binding decision, such as whether the district can pay what teachers have requested.

Roughly 30,000 students are enrolled in the Tacoma School District. During the strike, all school activities and events are also canceled. High school athletics will continue as planned.

The district is serving free breakfast and lunch to all students at these 12 locations. Check here for childcare options in Tacoma.

Puyallup School District and the teachers union will be negotiating over the weekend. A mediator was called in to facilitate negotiations between the Puyallup Education Association and district, but a work stoppage continues.

Seattle Public Schools said a special communication will be sent Sunday afternoon with an update regarding whether school will begin on Monday.

Tumwater teachers say they plan to negotiate through the weekend as the strike continues. Click here for updates on the Tumwater negotiations.

Teams on both sides will resume negotiations Saturday. The district says there will be an announcement soon about the status of Monday's classes.

The Stanwood-Camano School Education Association ratified their contract Friday and classes are scheduled to start Monday, September 10.

Several districts have already reached contract agreements, including Seattle, Everett, Federal Way, Highline, Kent, Stanwood-Camano and Olympia.

This year has seen the most teacher strikes in Washington state since 1983. The reason stems from the McCleary Decision, which set aside $2 billion for teacher salaries in the current budget.

