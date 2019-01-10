TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila School District is the apparent victim of a "phishing scam," district officials said in a statement Tuesday.

"We are not at liberty to reveal additional information at this time but are working closely with proper authorities," the statement read.

The Tukwila Police Department confirmed they're working with the district in the investigation.

District officials said they're reviewing the incident to make sure proper policies and procedures were followed but didn't release any other details.

Phishing and spoofing scams typically deal with forged or fake electronic documents. The senders try to make it look as officials as possible, often claiming to be a legitimate business.

Based on the information KING 5 has received, the Tukwila School District phishing incident could potentially involve a substantial sum of money.

The Tukwila School District has about 3,000 students enrolled in its five schools.

KING 5 is working to learn more details about this incident and will update this story when more information is available.