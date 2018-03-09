School for Tukwila students could start on time after all, if an agreement between the Tukwila School District and education association can be reached Tuesday.

District officials met over the weekend and decided to cancel the first day of school on Wednesday after teachers voted to strike. However, the district and teachers' union will resume negotiations a day earlier than expected.

If an agreement is reached Tuesday, school could begin on time.

"It is our sincere hope that an agreement can be reached," Tukwila School District Communications Officer Rhonda A. Lee said. "The district has been working in good faith to reach the ultimate goal of giving our community the top-notch education our children deserve. We have come along way and are getting closer every day."

Tukwila educators are among thousands in Washington state trying to negotiate pay raises following June's McCleary decision by the state Supreme Court.

"It's a very difficult situation, it's going to be difficult for my wife and the schedule. I would like that the teachers are negotiated with properly," one Tukwila parent said. "I hope the strike will end quickly so things will go back to normal."

Many districts have reached contract agreements since starting negotiations, including Seattle, Federal Way, Kent, Highline, Olympia, and Everett. Tacoma has not.

