TUKWILA, Wash. — Nearly a month after it was revealed that the Tukwila School District was targeted in an apparent phishing scam, basic details of how much money may have been lost, or how it happened, are still elusive.

“I can tell you that we're participating with an investigation right now, so any of our information is being given to the authorities and we're not at liberty to speak (about) any details at this time,” said school board president Tracy Russell, following a board meeting Wednesday evening.

The Tukwila School District admitted at the start of October that it was the apparent victim of a phishing scam, in which one person or group tricks another into sending them money.

A source tells KING 5 that the Tukwila case may involve a substantial amount of district funds.

The Tukwila Police Department and the FBI are investigating.

Tukwila Police Chief Bruce Linton referred questions about the case to the school district on Wednesday.

“As soon as we're given the go-ahead to give information, we will be pushing that out to the community,” said Russell.

A Tukwila police spokesperson said the department and the school district are working on a joint statement with more information which could be released in the next few days.

The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) said it's IT team has been keeping tabs on phishing scams, as multiple districts have been targeted.

An OSPI spokesperson had no additional information on the Tukwila School District case when asked earlier this month.

The Tukwila School District has about 3,000 students enrolled in its five schools.

