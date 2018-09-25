Volunteers and organizations across the country will be signing up new voters Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The campaign will take place on the streets and across social media, in an organized effort to reach of tens of thousands of new voters.

The national effort began in 2012 and is held annually on the fourth Tuesday of September. During the 2016 event, more than 750,000 people registered to vote in one day.

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County will hold registration drives at Sno-Isle libraries throughout the north sound.

In order to register to vote in Washington state, you must:

• be a United States citizen;

• have lived in Washington state for at least 30 days;

• be at least 18 years old by Election Day;

• not be disqualified due to a court order; and

• not be currently under Department of Corrections supervision for a felony conviction.

Click here for more information about voting and registration in Washington state

