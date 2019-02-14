This week's snowfall has broken another record.
Tuesday, February 12, saw the largest snowfall in a 24-hour period on Snoqualmie Pass.
Crews recorded 31.5 inches of snow near Hyak Sno-Park according to the Washing State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). It was the largest 24-hour snowfall on the pass since WSDOT began recording in 1973.
The old record was February 20, 1975 when the pass received 30.7 inches of snow.
The pass received 53 inches of snow during Tuesday and Wednesday combined. Semi-trucks and other vehicles had to be escorted by Washington State Patrol to North Bend in the eastbound lanes because of avalanche danger. The pass was open again Thursday morning.