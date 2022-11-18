Burlington trucker-turned philanthropist, Ed Taylor, remembered

Taylor used his trucking school to haul food for the less fortunate.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Ed Taylor ran Taylor Trucking School in Burlington for a decade. He was known for his big laugh and bigger heart.

Taylor, 60, died recently after suffering a heart attack while riding his motorcycle.

Over the years Taylor impacted countless lives, like that of former student Sunny Ceballos.

"He completely changed my life," she said, tears streaming down her cheeks. "I was working a part-time job at a gas station. Now I own my own trucking company. He always told me how proud he was of me, too. Not a lot of people say that."

Taylor was best known throughout the Skagit Valley for his work fighting hunger. Instead of training with an empty trailer, he'd have his students fill their trucks with food and deliver it to food banks. Taylor did this for the better part of a decade, hauling millions of pounds of food.

He never took any money or any credit.

"He was a very caring, compassionate person, but he didn't want you to think that," said former employee Melissa Pace. "If you told Ed he was a great guy he'd just say, 'yeah, yeah, yeah.'"

Taylor's loss is already being felt.

Without his big trucks food banks like Helping Hands in Sedro-Woolley have to use their much smaller trucks making it more difficult to get the food where it needs to be.

The driving school trucks can carry about four times as much cargo as the one at Helping Hands.

Food banks might have to resort to paying drivers to haul the food.

"Transportation is the most expensive part of food distribution," said Helping Hands Food Bank CEO Rebecca Skrinde.

The folks at Helping Hands say Taylor's students transported at least 500,000 pounds of food for them, alone.

Finding someone to take his place will be difficult.

"We don't even have the kind of equipment that does that kind of work," said Skrinde. "To find that we're going to have to work harder to get that heavy food moved in here."

With thanksgiving less than a week away, Taylor's fellow truckers are hoping to keep the foodbank project rolling and his legacy alive.

"I know that he would be very happy knowing that it was continuing on," said Pace, who plans to bring the issue up at a massive convoy in Taylor's honor on Saturday.

At least 70 trucks are expected to depart from MP Environmental Services in Everett at 11 a.m. and head for the area around Taylor's school in Burlington.

"There are going to be a lot of trucks," said Pace, "all kinds of trucks. Pickup trucks, dump trucks, semi-trucks. You name it. It's going to be huge."

Taylor's cremated remains will be in the lead vehicle for one final ride.