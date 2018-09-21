Troopers had a busy week catching carpool lane violators.

The Washington State Patrol conducted a one-week emphasis to catch drivers misusing high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes. The emphasis focused on King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties, funded by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSP reports that 17 troopers spread across three counties made contact with 1,756 drivers. Of those traffic stops, troopers issued 85 warnings and cited 1,671 drivers.

Of note, troopers ticketed 17 drivers on two separate occasions each. One driver was ticketed three separate times during the one-week emphasis.

WSDOT funded the project to stress how HOV violations can impact Washington's overall transportation system.

